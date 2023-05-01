How to make a good barbecue | Magazine

A simple trick without which you will never make a barbecue again!

As every year, we traditionally celebrate May 1st. A visit to nature on May Day is an escape from the city, crowds and numerous obligations. Of course, nothing without barbecue and flavors that we enjoy with pleasure. However, have you ever wondered how real professionals prepare barbecue and which spices do they use to make their meat juicier and much tastier?

Believe it or not, use an ice cube or butter. It may seem impossible or pointless to put ice on a burger while grilling it, but it is precisely this ice cream that is responsible for its unforgettable taste. In this way, the meat remains juicy in all conditions, and the same effect can be achieved with a cube of butter. Put it in the middle of the burger and see for yourself the taste when you try it!

In addition, there is another trick that grill masters swear by. Many of them have found that when they want the meat to be juicy, occasionally sprinkled with apple juice while grilling. Also, they drew attention to the most common mistakes made when grilling. It’s about toasted meat.

You can avoid this problem by moving the coals so that one side of the grill is less hot, and you will be able to put meat that is ready on it, without the risk of overcooking.

