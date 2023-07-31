Athletics: Folorunso, Tortu and Naidon shine in the Absolutes – News

The Italian record of Ayomide Folorunso in the 400m hurdles, the blaze of Filippo Tortu at 20.14 (+1.7) in the 200m, the weight of Leonardo Fabbri and Zane Weir at 21.80 and 21.69, the eight hundred by Simone Barontini at 1: 44.50, the more than eight thousand points of Lorenzo Naidon in the decathlon (8090), the 2.28 of Stefano Sottile in the top. And not only.





It’s a lively third day full of interesting results for Italian athletics at the Assoluti di Molfetta, less than three weeks from the World Championships in Budapest. The performance on the cover is Folorunso’s 54.22, which subtracts twelve cents from his Italian record achieved last year in Eugene. At the Cozzoli stadium we also witness one of the best career performances for Tortu, the first Italian title of the 200m, at the world and Olympic standard, and only four cents from the personal best, also conquering the Pietro Mennea Trophy which this year is awarded in the 200 of the Absolutes. An award that belongs to the female policewoman Dalia Kaddari, who scored for the fourth time in a row with 22.90 (0.0).





Also noteworthy is the weight challenge with Fabbri and Weir increasingly constant, close to 22 metres, with ‘Leo’ also throwing at 21.67 and 21.63. Beautiful the 800 meters that give Barontini the personal and standard for Budapest and Paris in a close confrontation with Catalin Tecuceanu (1:45.04) and Francesco Pernici (1:45.23), and consecrate Eloisa Coiro to the feminine.





Lorenzo Naidon’s weekend was excellent, the third Italian ever in the decathlon, the fourth to pass the ‘eight thousand’ mark, also thanks to a 5.20 performance in the auction and an overall progress of over three hundred points. And the show also comes from above, because for four years Sottile hadn’t jumped so much: 2.28 in the third, again inspired by the Absolutes, an event in which he reached 2.33 in 2019. Roberta Bruni’s performance in the auction, 4.60 at the first and then three errors to the possible Italian record of 4.73. Titles of the 400 to Davide Re with 45.21 and Alessandra Bonora with 52.24, of the 1500 in the tactical race to Pietro Arese and Sintayehu Vissa, of the hammer to Sara Fantini with 71.02. In the long title to Filippo Randazzo and Ottavia Cestonaro, who repeats yesterday’s title of the triple.

