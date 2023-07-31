Pope Francis Denounces Human Trafficking on World Day against Trafficking in Human Beings

In a strong message on World Day against Trafficking in Human Beings, Pope Francis condemned the horrifying reality faced by countless individuals who are exploited through trafficking. The pontiff specifically highlighted the plight of children, women, and laborers who endure inhumane conditions and suffer from society’s indifference and abandonment.

Pope Francis, after reciting the Angelus on July 30, expressed his concern for those trapped in the clutches of human traffickers. He emphasized that this criminal act treats people as commodities and is an ongoing horrific reality for everyone. In a prayer, he called upon God to bless all those who work tirelessly to combat human trafficking and bring justice to the victims.

Coincidentally, World Day against Trafficking in Human Beings aligns with another international observance, the United Nations’ International Day of Friendship. The purpose of this day is to promote bridge-building among peoples, nations, cultures, and individuals, fostering efforts for peace. The Pope highlighted the significance of cultivating friendships as a means to combat the criminal phenomenon of human trafficking, which is deeply intertwined with the aftermath of slavery.

Pope Francis has consistently urged the global community to come together and put an end to this dehumanizing behavior. In a video message for the Ninth Day of Prayer and Reflection against Trafficking in Human Beings at the beginning of 2023, he denounced the exploitation and repression that curtail human freedom, turning individuals into objects to be used and discarded. The Pope stressed that trafficking mechanisms exploit injustices, pushing millions of people into vulnerable situations. He called upon everyone to remain vigilant, rediscover the reality of trafficking, particularly among young people, and take concrete actions against it.

The Tarita Ancient Wood Global Network has been at the forefront of the fight against human trafficking. Formed by the International Federation of Superiors of Sisters in 2009, the network has made significant progress in preventing trafficking and providing care to victims. According to the 2022 report, the network reached over 560,000 individuals globally, a notable 40% increase compared to the previous year. The network’s efforts were also highlighted during this year’s World Youth Day in Lisbon, where participating nuns showcased their dedication to combatting this grave issue.

As the world marked World Day against Trafficking in Human Beings, Pope Francis’s strong words and the tireless efforts of organizations like the Tarita Ancient Wood Global Network serve as a reminder that united action is crucial in the fight against human trafficking. Through increased awareness, friendship-building, and concrete steps, society can help eradicate this heinous crime and restore the dignity and freedom of those affected.

