Wednesday March 22, 2023, 2:40 am

Lahore (Nawaz Tahir/Representative Ummat) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has assured to participate in the all-party conference to advance the country’s affairs through political dialogue. This all-party conference will be called by the civil society in which all the parties of the country will be invited while the work is going on and in this regard the representative delegation of the civil society in Zaman Park Lahore on Tuesday evening PTI. Met Chairman Imran Khan at his residence in which Imran Khan specifically mentioned the threats to his life, the speed of registration of cases and the electoral process being affected. In this meeting, it has been agreed to carry forward the political process without any interruption and Imran Khan was assured that the attempt to declare his political party as terrorist will be opposed and resisted. During the meeting with Imran Khan, the delegation invited him to participate in the proposed all-party conference of civil society. Muhammad Tahsin, a representative of the civil society involved in the meeting, told ‘Ummat’ that the main purpose of our delegation is to encourage political dialogue and inform political parties about the efforts to advance the democratic political system through dialogue and encourage them to join it. In the meeting, Imran Khan made it clear that he has already said more than once that he is ready to sit at the table for negotiations. Those who have confirmed to join the APC. Now the leaders of Muslim League-N and Pakistan People’s Party will also be talked to, while we have already talked to four parties, including parties that are part of the DM. Senior journalist Imtiaz Alam in the civil society delegation that met Imran Khan. Mujibur Rahman Shami, Abid Saqi and many other prominent personalities were involved.