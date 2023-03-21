„arón piper“ was born in berlin on 03/29/1997 and grew up in the german capital for five years. he then moved with his family to his mother’s home country, to spain. after school, he began studying acting and directing, while also acting in films and television shows.

from 2018 to 2021 he played the role of “ander munoz” in the spanish netflix series “elite”, but he also made music at the same time. on April 3rd, 2020 his first own single “I follow“ and on March 4th, 2023 his debut album “in your dreams (vol 1)“ – and with this debut album he is currently touring through the concert halls of Europe. on saturday, 03/25/2023 he will come to the completely sold out flex! next time we all have to be a little quicker when buying tickets to see the netflix star live.

03/25/2023 / aron in the flex (fb-event) (sold out)

Share with: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



I like: I like Loading…

similar posts