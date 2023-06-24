In 2022, more than 2.5 million tons of waste were transformed

According to Isabel Cristina Riveros, director of the “regulatory framework for the use of waste is at a crucial moment with the creation of the Zero Waste Program, established within the framework of the National Development Plan.”

Each Colombian generates 521 kilograms of waste per year and, although at the moment the collective conscience to protect the environment is growing, a national action is necessary with the consent of the authorities and civil society, added to the individual commitment to separate materials such as glass , plastic, metal, paper and cardboard, so that the recycling chain can recover, transport, classify and take them to processing companies who, through recycling, turn them into new products.

“This is the opportunity to expand the coverage of the harvesting service throughout the national territory, and in addition to improving the provision scheme established since 2016, in which it is better articulated with the existing value chain for about 100 years in the country. Added to this opportunity, better control and verification mechanisms can be defined that allow the traceability of the material from generation to transformation, and establish policies with affirmative actions to leverage the process of formalizing recyclers and their organizations.” concluded the director.

