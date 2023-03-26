Marwan Zniber

On the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, the national security services in the eastern neighbourhood, managed to seize more than one million and six hundred thousand capsules of psychotropic substances that were destined for illegal marketing in the states of Annaba, Oran, Ouargla and Algiers, according to what was revealed by the General Directorate. National Security today, Friday, in a statement.

And the matter is related – according to the explanations of the General Directorate of National Security – to “one of the largest seizures of hallucinogens in the history of national security,” as “the competent operational interests of the General Directorate of National Security, in separate operations, seized more than (1,600,000) capsules of psychotropic substances.” It was destined for illegal marketing, and it was originally made locally and was banned.

The in-depth investigations of the various security interests revealed that the surplus of these narcotic substances manufactured in the laboratories of Oran made the Algerian transnational criminal networks – due to the tightening grip of the Moroccan army along the borders – changing their operations to market them in Algerian cities, taking advantage of the month of fasting, in an attempt to dump and promote poisons from The type of hallucinogenic pills, similar to ecstasy, that have great effects on society, and on young people…

For reference, the senior military of the Algerian regime resorted to setting up dozens of pharmaceutical laboratories, the most important of which is the “Saidal” complex in Oran, dedicated to the manufacture of medical pills of the type “Rivotril” and “Klonbin” and “Valium”, specially established to smuggle them to Morocco, at the behest of a “gang The bad », and it was originally placed at the disposal of the military establishment… According to observers, the military intelligence has been continuing its war against Morocco for decades by flooding it with deadly hallucinogenic pills of all kinds towards Morocco, through Algerian networks that are active in the Algerian-Moroccan border strip, across the border to Morocco without supervision. Or a chase – in full coordination with Algerian interests – as long as it is directed to the Moroccan market… These numerous networks are active in the Algerian cities of Oran, Tlemcen, Bel-Abbes and Maghnia, and extend through Oujda to the major cities of Morocco.

In order to limit the flow of these deadly contraband, the security authorities of the Moroccan gendarmerie, customs and police work in coordination with each other, in order to combat this scourge, and in its last operation, the elements of the state interest of the judicial police in the city of Oujda were able in the light of accurate information provided by the interests of the General Directorate To monitor the national territory, it seized 8,853 tablets of ecstasy, and arrested four people, including an Algerian citizen residing illegally in Morocco, on suspicion of being linked to a criminal network active in smuggling psychotropic substances to Morocco. Prior to this operation, quantities were seized. A huge amount of hallucinogenic medical tablets amounted to 150.00 medical tablets brought by one of those involved from Algeria…