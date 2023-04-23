Home » In a qualitative operation with the participation of 6 planes.. Washington evacuates its diplomats from its embassy in Khartoum
In a qualitative operation with the participation of 6 planes.. Washington evacuates its diplomats from its embassy in Khartoum

The United States of America evacuated, just before, its diplomats from its embassy in Khartoum.

Al-Ghad TV correspondent in the Sudanese capital stated that the evacuation took place through a qualitative operation in which American planes participated, which landed at the embassy building in the suburb of Soba, south of Khartoum, with extensive coverage by 6 planes participating in securing the evacuation process.

Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, had said that he had coordinated with the United States and General Michael Langley, commander of US forces in Africa (AFRICOM), regarding the coordination of the evacuation of American diplomats.

