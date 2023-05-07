In Aipe they capture a man who was transporting coca base

In the rural area of ​​the municipality of Aipe, the police detained a man who was riding a motorcycle while transporting a shipment of cocaine base.

A man who was riding a motorcycle through the countryside of the municipality of Aipe while carrying a shipment of cocaine base was apprehended by the authorities. At a toll checkpoint in El Patá, in Huila, the subject was arrested and the hallucinogen was seized.

At the checkpoint, the uniformed officers called the 42-year-old man known only as “Rovis”, who was driving a motorcycle with a CVW-52G license plate. There, the police searched the vehicle, found a cache and in it they had hidden 78 transparent plastic bottles and a package wrapped in plastic, which contained 8.5 kilos of coca base.

The man was immediately captured and made available to the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and carrying narcotics. “The substance, the motorcycle and the cell phone were made available to the competent authority,” said a police spokesman.

In isolated events, alias ‘Coco’ was captured, who was detained in the Juan Pablo II neighborhood by members of the Sijin Criminal Investigation Section, which is carrying out investigations against criminals dedicated to theft in the Diocesan Capital of Huila.

The 19-year-old young man is identified as one of the four subjects responsible for the assault perpetrated on August 28, 2022 in the Brisas del Oriente neighborhood, when they approached a person, they injured him with a knife in one of his arms and they stole his motorcycle.

“This subject has several notes in the SPOA system, accused of the crimes of theft, drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime,” said Major Víctor Díaz, commander of the Third Police District.

Alias ​​’Coco’, had a current arrest warrant against him issued by the Second Municipal Criminal Court of Garzón with Guarantee Functions, for the crime of qualified and aggravated theft.