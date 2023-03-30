Sunday 2nd Aprilon the first Sunday of the month, Spinadello opens its doors to the public for a morning dedicated to nature and care of the commons. Starting at 10.30 it will in fact be possible to take part in a short walk in the company of the project promoters, also dedicated to the removal of abandoned waste or accidentally transported in the paths that wind along the Ausa river and canal. “Since 2016, participatory cleaning sessions have been held periodically in the area and the river banks, which over the years have led to the removal of even rather bulky or dangerous objects” say the promoters, who continue “the attention and awareness of users of the river has grown over the years – as has the fruition of the area – despite this, it is always necessary to try to prevent waste and plastic materials of various types from reaching the Ronco or accumulating in the least visible areas of the routes, even following days of strong winds like those of the past few days”. Participation in the morning is free and no reservations are needed, it will also be possible to visit the Spinadello lifting station from 10.00 to 15.00. For information you can refer to the number 328 9582919.

Always Sunday 2nd Aprilin the evening, one is expected suggestive walk in the moonlight in the company of the environmental hiking guide Marco Clarici (Boschi Romagnoli) who will lead the participants to the discovery of some of the most characteristic environments that surround the Spinadello and along the river meanders. The medium-easy walk is about 7.5 km long and starts at 8.45 pm from the aqueduct lifting station. To book, you can refer to the number 340 302 4909.

www.spinadello.it All the details on the scheduled appointments and on how to reach the Spinadello leaving the car in the recommended parking lots in the town of Selbagnone (Forlimpopoli), are available on

Spinadello participatory visitor center Bottom-up regeneration project and enhancement of the river area of ​​the Ronco river meanders, which since 2017 has been promoting initiatives and events starting from the lifting station of the old Spinadello aqueduct in Forlimpopoli, promoted by Spazi Indecisi, Ass. I Meandri , Coop. Casa del Cuculo with the patronage and support of the Municipality of Forlimpopoli and Unica Reti Spa.