Continuing to consolidate the clean and upright political ecology The port office of the municipal government and the discipline inspection and supervision team stationed in the bureau held a special conference on comprehensively and strictly governing the party work

time:2023-03-30 09:37:08

source:

All media news from Yueyang Daily (Tan Xi)On the evening of March 29, the Port Office of the Municipal Government and the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team stationed in the bureau held a special conference on comprehensively and strictly governing the party work, conveyed and learned the spirit of the speeches of the main leaders of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, and notified the Port Office of the Municipal Government to implement comprehensive and strict The work of governing the party, and the deployment of key tasks in 2023.

In recent years, the port office of the municipal government has effectively shouldered the main responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, comprehensively strengthened the construction of the party’s work style and clean government and the fight against corruption, solidly carried out the education of clean government and the construction of clean and honest institutions, normalized the correction of the “four winds” problems, and tightened Zhami tightened the “system cage” to prevent corruption from the source. At the same time, do a good job in the implementation of the system, use the system to strictly control cadres, use the system to regulate power, resolutely correct behaviors that cannot be ordered or prohibited, and resolutely maintain the seriousness of the system with iron discipline, so that the operation of the organization is more righteous and full of wind. Clean air.