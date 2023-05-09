In Becerril they seek to mitigate the environmental impact in the Perijá mountain range with royalties

Through a project approved by the Municipal Council, they seek mitigate climate change in degraded areas in the Serranía del Perijá in the municipality of Becerril, Cesar.

The initiative, led by the municipal administration, would have as its main point the Sokorpa indigenous reserve of the yukpas whose members would be part of the actions aimed at preserving the environment. In addition, it would have the acquisition of a 250-hectare property called El Manantial, which will be used for reforestation.

The project has already complied with prior consultation with the members of the Yukpa people, who could be hired directly in accordance with the provisions of theto Law 2160 of 2021.

“The law obliges us to arrange it through prior consultation. The truth is that this process was carried out quickly, since it was an initiative of this community, from which not only they will be the beneficiaries, but all the calves”stated Oscar Pinzón Joilo, official delegate of the Becerril Mayor’s Office.

Environmental preservation actions, promoted since last year, They will be financed with royalty resources.

“The benefit for our community, first, is the reforestation that is life and, second, there will be participation of the Yukpa people in the project, which means that we will have work for our families”, iindicated Carlos Daniel Ortiz Ramírez, second Yukpa governor council of the Sokorpa people.