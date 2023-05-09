Home » A suffrage mass organized in Kinshasa
News

A suffrage mass organized in Kinshasa

by admin
A suffrage mass organized in Kinshasa

The natural disaster that occurred on the night of May 04 to 05, 2023 in the territory of Kalehe in the province of South Kivu following the flooding of torrential rains remains one of the urgent and topical issues in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

To this end, a suffrage mass was organized on Monday, May 08, 2023 by the ASBL Cinyabuguma des Bashi-Bahavu at the Notre-Dame du Congo Commune Cathedral of Lingwala in Kinshasa.

Several politico-administrative authorities of the country including the President of the Senate, the Prime Minister, members of the Government, members of the Cinyabuguma Community and other personalities have enhanced their presence at this Eucharist, in order to commend the souls of the deceased victims to God. and sympathize with the families affected in this tragedy.

Drama in Kalehe: A suffrage mass organized in Kinshasa

For Joseph NKINZO, President of the non-profit organization Cinyabuguma, participation in this mass of sulfuration reflects compassion for the families affected directly and indirectly by this tragedy.

He, at the same time, paid tribute to the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi for having urgently dispatched a large government team to sympathize with the population of Kalehe, before inviting the Government to declare this territory ”disaster ”, in view of the seriousness of the drama and its consequences and damage.

‘The Cinyabuguma calls on the Government to provide substantial material and financial assistance to those affected, rebuild damaged infrastructure and repair disrupted public services”, he said.

It should be noted that so far, more than 400 dead have been recorded, hundreds injured, missing and several material damages in this tragedy.

See also  San Nicolò packed for farewell to Don Canuto Toso: "On the side of the sheep"

Jules Ninda

You may also like

1 out of 5 students with learning difficulties,...

Violence in Haiti leaves more than 600 dead...

Governor of Meta defended a decentralized model with...

Book Club, the cast already has an idea...

Build a solid ideological foundation and forge an...

Julieta Colombo, niece of Argentine cartoonist Quino and...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday May 12,...

Latina, professor bullied by students and suspended by...

They await compliance and changes with reforms to...

Media in Saudi Arabia confirm that Lionel Messi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy