A suffrage mass organized in Kinshasa

The natural disaster that occurred on the night of May 04 to 05, 2023 in the territory of Kalehe in the province of South Kivu following the flooding of torrential rains remains one of the urgent and topical issues in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

To this end, a suffrage mass was organized on Monday, May 08, 2023 by the ASBL Cinyabuguma des Bashi-Bahavu at the Notre-Dame du Congo Commune Cathedral of Lingwala in Kinshasa.

Several politico-administrative authorities of the country including the President of the Senate, the Prime Minister, members of the Government, members of the Cinyabuguma Community and other personalities have enhanced their presence at this Eucharist, in order to commend the souls of the deceased victims to God. and sympathize with the families affected in this tragedy.

For Joseph NKINZO, President of the non-profit organization Cinyabuguma, participation in this mass of sulfuration reflects compassion for the families affected directly and indirectly by this tragedy.

He, at the same time, paid tribute to the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi for having urgently dispatched a large government team to sympathize with the population of Kalehe, before inviting the Government to declare this territory ”disaster ”, in view of the seriousness of the drama and its consequences and damage.

‘‘The Cinyabuguma calls on the Government to provide substantial material and financial assistance to those affected, rebuild damaged infrastructure and repair disrupted public services”, he said.

It should be noted that so far, more than 400 dead have been recorded, hundreds injured, missing and several material damages in this tragedy.

Jules Ninda