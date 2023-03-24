Home News ‘Klins Manho’ Korea, Colombia 2-2 draw… Son Heung-min records multiple goals
▲Republic of Korea played a warm-up match against Colombia at Munsu Soccer Stadium in Nam-gu, Ulsan on the afternoon of the 24th and recorded a 2-2 draw. (Newsis)

Korea, led by coach Klinsman, ended the match with Colombia in a draw.

On the 24th, the Korean national team finished with a 2-2 draw in the warm-up match against Colombia held at Ulsan Munsu Soccer Stadium.

The opening goal on this day was scored in Korea in the 10th minute of the first half. The main character was captain Son Heung-min. Son Heung-min shook the net with his left foot from outside the penalty box while the Colombian goalkeeper was away.

An additional goal was also scored in Korea. The main character was, of course, captain Son Heung-min. In the 45th minute of the first half, Colombia scored multiple goals and finished the first half with a 2-0 lead.

With this multi-goal, Son Heung-min succeeded in scoring his 37th goal in A-match, rising to third place with the most goals in A-match.

However, Colombia scored a goal in the 2nd minute of the second half, and an additional goal in the 3rd minute tied the score at 2-2. The match ended in a draw as both teams failed to score further goals.

After the game, coach Klinsman said, “I am happy with Son Heung-min’s goal. In fact, I would have been happy if another player scored a goal,” he said. “I conceded two goals right after halftime. I can point out a lack of concentration, but I played well the rest of the time. As I learn, I will try to play a little better game.”

Meanwhile, the match against Colombia drew more attention as it was the official first match of the Korean national team this year and the official debut match of newly appointed head coach Klinsman. On the 28th, we will play against Uruguay at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

