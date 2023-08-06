In broad daylight he undresses in front of a young woman: reported [notiziediprato.it]

05.08.2023 h 14:39 comments

In broad daylight he undresses in front of a young woman: reported

The episode took place late yesterday morning in the gardens of via Amendola. The man, a 24-year-old already with a record, was then blocked by the police officers who intervened after the alarm given by the victim

In broad daylight he first annoyed a young woman then pulled his pants down showing her genitals. It happened around 12.30 yesterday in via Amendola. The woman ran away and she immediately called the police with the police officers who, within a short time, managed to block the harasser in Piazza Mercatale. It is a twenty-four-year-old Pakistani, irregular in Italy, homeless and with a police record.

The woman, a thirty-year-old Italian, told the police that she had met the foreigner on the street in the area of ​​the nearby public gardens of via Amendola. Here the Pakistani had for no reason at first started staring at her insistently, and then suddenly stripped naked. The man was thus taken to the Police Headquarters and here reported for the crime of obscene acts in a public place.

