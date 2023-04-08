The president of the Region, Stefano Bonaccinimet a Bruxelles the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paul Gentilonie Federica Faviambassador of Italy in the Kingdom of Belgium, in office for a few weeks.

In particular, among the topics addressed, the comparison was on theeffective use of European funds, fundamental for the entire country and territories. In Emilia-Romagna, less than a year after the approval of the operational programs by the EU Commission, it is a third of the assigned resources have already been programmed with the new programming to 2027 (more than 3 billion euros) and by June they will be 87 i bandi and the approved regional notices, for a total of 1 billion euros. For the benefit of citizens, local authorities and businesses.

“Furthermore – says Bonaccini – we have agreed that in the autumn we will present in Brussels the Technopole of Bolognathe citadel of science born thanks to the shared commitment of the EU, the Italian Government and the Region which makes theEmilia-Romagna the European big data platform and new technologies. An infrastructure, with the data center of the European Weather Center and the supercomputer Leonardo, at the service of Italy and Europe. For the development of practical applications that improve people’s daily lives (health, sustainable mobility, work, urban times), the fight against climate change and sustainable growth”.

Effective use of European funds

The president took stock of the 2023 programming of the Region at the European institutions, with Lorenza Badiello and all the staff of the Emilia-Romagna representation in Brussels. “It is thanks to them – concludes Bonaccini – if we can always boast great results”.