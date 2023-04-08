After losing the cup against Freiburg, FC Bayern won against the team coached by Christian Streich in the Bundesliga. Munich cannot break away in the table because BVB won against Union Berlin

Dhe FC Bayern defended their lead in the standings with some effort by beating SC Freiburg. The Munich team scored 1-0 (0-0) in their cup fright.

While SC trainer Christian Streich relied exactly on the starting XI that started on Tuesday with the surprising cup win in Munich, his colleague made four changes to the Bayern team. The yellow suspended Dayot Upamecano and the ailing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were not available to Thomas Tuchel. In addition, the Munich coach did without Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka compared to the start in the cup. Instead, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mané started. It was a very offensive direction.

Matthijs de Ligt redeemed Bayern in Freiburg with his goal Which: REUTERS

“I think Bayern will try to put us out of work at the front,” Streich said shortly before kick-off. But it wasn’t that bad, in the 44th minute the Munich team even had to cope with a big shock when Ritsu Doan hit the post.

Their coach had wished for more “toxicity and bite” than in the cup debacle. His new team still had “room for improvement,” Tuchel had agreed. When they met Freiburg again, Bayern did better, but Breisgau defended the dangerous zones quite well and didn’t let the guests become too powerful.

Against the long-range shot by Matthijs de Ligt to make it 1-0 from around 22 meters into the right corner (51st), everyone was powerless, not least Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken. His team then had a great chance to equalize through Roland Sallai (70′), but Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer dashed it brilliantly.

Borussia Dortmund – Union Berlin 2:1

The blunder at FC Bayern, where BVB lost 4-2, was followed by a home win: second in the Bundesliga defeated Union Berlin 2-1 (1-0) and is two points behind Munich.

It was a duel between two teams that had lost in the DFB Cup during the week. Union was eliminated by Frankfurt on Tuesday, followed by BVB in Leipzig the following day – each 0-2. Union got off to a better start on Saturday, but without creating any chances. Following a swallow for which Karim Adeyemi received a yellow card in the 17th minute, Dortmund put more pressure on – and took the lead in the 28th minute through Donyell Malen. He scored after assists from Raphaël Guerreiro, who is now the best assist in the Bundesliga with eleven assists.

At the beginning of the second half, both fan camps protested against the DFL’s investment plans with posters and antiphons. Then Union managed to make it 1-1 (62nd) through Kevin Behrens on submission by Sheraldo Becker. Substitute Youssoufa Moukoko scored the 2-1 winner after a mistake by Paul Seguin (79′).

Bayer Leverkusen – Eintracht Frankfurt 2:1

Bayer Leverkusen is the team of the hour in the Bundesliga. Coach Xabi Alonso’s team won against Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 (2-0) and celebrated their fifth win in a row. Due to the success, Leverkusen overtook their direct competitor and is targeting the Champions League.

Once again Florian Wirtz, who played a key role in the upswing, was the best Leverkusen player. The national player prepared the hosts’ lead. He played a one-two with Admine Adli, who shot the ball under the bar in the tenth minute to make it 1-0. Wirtz also scored the second goal, Moussa Diaby used his perfect assist (34′).

After the break, Frankfurt woke up, but did not jump out more than Djibril Sow’s goal (74th). Sardar Azmoun eliminated all doubts about victory in injury time (90 + 5).

Mainz 05 – Werder Bremen 2: 2

For a long time, the game between Mainz 05 and Werder Bremen lived on the hope of a goal. Then it suddenly became turbulent at 2: 2 (0: 0). Both teams played with a lot of commitment in the first half, but without the necessary consistency in front of the opposing goal. A Mainz goal by Anton Stach did not count because it was offside (51′).

Then Ludovic Ajorque scored to make it 1-0 for the hosts (85′), before Jens Stage equalized for Werder just 81 seconds later. Nelson Weiper scored for Mainz (90+3), but Niclas Füllkrug saved Bremen the point (90+5).

FC Augsburg – 1. FC Cologne 1:3

The spectators saw a furious first half in the 3-1 victory (2-1) of 1. FC Köln in Augsburg. The success gave FC air in the relegation battle. Ellyes Skhiri scored early for Cologne (7th) but had to wait around two and a half minutes before VAR confirmed his sixth goal of the season – all scored this year. As soon as the ball rolled again, Eric Martel followed up (16′).

And Augsburg? The hosts were only briefly shocked and shortened through Ruben Vargas (29th). Cologne’s Linton Maina decided the game after a counterattack (59th).