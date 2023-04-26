Uli Hoeneß is looking for a conversation with Thomas Tuchel

EPresident Uli Hoeneß made a surprising appearance on the Munich club grounds in the middle of the FC Bayern crisis. Immediately before the training of the German record champions on Wednesday, the 71-year-old spoke to coach Thomas Tuchel. The former Bayern president, whose opinion is still very important on the Isar, and Julian Nagelsmann’s successor stood on the pitch for around 15 minutes. Hoeneß observes the sporting development at Bayern with concern.

When the Munich team started training around 11 a.m. after three days off, Hoeneß, who had been gesticulating wildly before, had disappeared again. Not only the players are under special observation in the forthcoming mandatory task on Sunday against Hertha BSC (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN).

After the 3-1 debacle at Mainz 05, the fourth winless game in a row, Bayern also lost their lead in the Bundesliga. In the short tenure of Tuchel, they have already been eliminated from the DFB Cup and the Champions League after defeats against SC Freiburg and Manchester City.

In the current situation of the German record champions, the management team has come into focus. In particular, sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn have come under heavy criticism in view of the sporting misery. As CEO, Kahn is primarily responsible. Despite a decision that has not yet been made, possible successors are already being discussed in the media – and rejected again. According to Sport1 information, Christian Seifert, former managing director of the German Football League (DFL), is not available.

The regular supervisory board meeting of the Munich company on May 22 is eagerly awaited. Salihamidzic should benefit from the fact that Hoeneß has been one of his advocates for years. But the Bosnian is also in the light of public criticism because of his personnel policy.