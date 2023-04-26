DAZN Standard promo, 50% discount for the first 4 months valid until May 1st

From now Tuesday 26 April 2023 and until Monday 1 May 2023 it’s possible activate DAZN at 50% discount for 4 months, €19.99 instead of €39.99 per month. [clicca qui per il link diretto alla promo]

The special offer applies to the plan only DAZN DEFAULT and can only be activated from the site (not via app) from customers who pay by credit card, debit card or Paypal.

As of the fifth month subscription automatically renews at current economic conditions, unless canceled by the user. Make sure your payment method remains valid and up-to-date throughout the special discounted price period to avoid blocking your subscription and losing your promotion.

HOW TO GET THE PROMOTION

Click Who ;

; Click on “ Activate the offer ”;

”; Click on “ Log in ” and enter your email and the DAZN password associated with it.

” and enter your email and the DAZN password associated with it. Necessarily use a credit/debit card or PayPal as a payment method. The use of a different payment method, such as prepaid codes, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, in fact does not entitle you to this promotion.

At the end of the four months at the discounted price, the plan DAZN DEFAULT renews at €39.99 per month, subject to the customer’s right to withdraw. You must ensure that your payment method remains valid and up-to-date throughout the 4 month period to avoid blocking your membership and losing your promotion.

The special offer launched by DAZN applies only to the subscription plan DAZN standard. Anyone wishing to activate the subscription plan immediately or after subscription DAZN Plus, you will be charged the current price, currently 54.99 euros per month without promotion.

The decisive moment in Serie A TIM and all sport live on DAZN

Discover the promo with 50% discount for 4 months!

Activate DAZN Standard by May 1st and other updated offers