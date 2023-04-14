A 20-year-old girl who, on her trip to Colombia from Argentina, on her way through Cali before arriving in Bogotá, He lost contact with his family.

Identified as Tatiana García, according to investigations, she traveled to our country in order to learn about Colombian landscapes and biodiversity in the company of her boyfriend and her dogwith whom he was when he lost communication with his relatives.

Situation that increased the drama and concern of the relatives of Tatiana, who, according to her environment, traveled to Colombia at the beginning of April accompanied by her partner and her pet. The last communication of this young woman was last April 1.

“We are waiting for her to communicate, only how they stole themWe cannot have direct communication with them,” a friend of García’s told El Tiempo.

A couple of photographs circulate on social networks in which Tatiana is displayed accompanied by who would be his partner.

Apparently, the woman and her partner prior to their arrival in Bogotá would be on their way to Cali. The last communication of this 20-year-old girl with her family was on April 1.

A direct communication is the maximum request that García’s relatives ask her and the people who have relevant information about her whereabouts.

Given:

The Urgent Search Mechanism is a tool used to locate people who are presumed missing.

In order to access this search plan, it is necessary to make a request verbally or in writing before a judge or a prosecutor.

The citizen who files the complaint must provide all the information on the facts and circumstances that led him to believe that his relative or friend is a possible victim of the crime of forced disappearance.

Information you must provide:

• The full name.

• Traits and physical characteristics.

• Locker room.

• Place of residence.

Comments