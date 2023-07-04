In Cali, the new Pico y Placa rotation began

From January 16 to December 29 of this year, a decree was established in Cali in which measures were adopted to improve the transit of motor vehicles on the city roads for the 2023 validity.

The Undersecretariat for Sustainable Mobility and Road Safety recommended continuing the so-called Pico y Placa, for the better ordering of traffic in the capital of the Valley.

This measure has proven to be necessary to reduce the accident rate, as one of the positive factors to be highlighted.

The first period began on January 16 and will end this Friday, June 30; that is, the rotation of the Peak and Plate in Cali will begin in the month of July as dictated by this decree.

When does the new rotation start?

The rotation in the Pico y Placa for this second semester of the year will take place during the period between Tuesday, July 4 and Friday, December 29, 2023, within the urban and rural areas of the city.

Between July 3 and 7 of this year, the measures adopted in this article will be of a pedagogical nature.

New Peak and Badge:

• Monday: 1 and 2.

• Tuesday: 3 and 4.

• Wednesday 5 and 6.

• Thursday: 7 and 8.

• Friday: 9 and 0.

The mobility authorities have as a premise with this measure to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality in the “Sucursal del Cielo”.

In the time slots in which the vehicle restriction measure operates, that is, between 06:00 and 20:00 continuously, a significant reduction in accidents, concentrations and queue lengths has been confirmed for the whole day.

Keep in mind:

1. The restriction established in this article also applies to vehicles entering and/or leaving the urban perimeter of the District of Santiago de Cali from and to the rest of the country.

2. The transit restriction established in this article does not apply to Saturdays, Sundays and holidays established by law or when exceptionally established by the competent authority.

Exempt motor vehicles:

– Hybrid and electric vehicles parameterized by type of fuel Electric, Gasoline/Electric or Diesel/Electric. c.

– Cargo vehicles with a capacity greater than or equal to five tons according to their traffic license.

– Official vehicles.

– Vehicles whose owners pay the tax for congestion or pollution.

– Motorcycles.

People who fail to comply with the Pico y Placa measure will be fined $557,000.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

