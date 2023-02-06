Home News In Chiriguaná, a young man was shot to death
In Chiriguaná, a young man was shot to death

In Chiriguaná, a young man was shot to death

Juan Carlos Salas Rico, 27, was murdered with a firearm when he was working at a canteen located in the Rincón Hondo corregimiento, rural area of ​​Chiriguaná, Cesar.

According to sources close to the case, a subject on foot approached to shoot Salas Rico and flee.

The young man suffered head and body injuries. A relative who lives a block away helped him and took him on a motorcycle to a care center, where he died due to the seriousness of his injuries.

EL PILÓN learned that the young man had left the town for a while and recently returned to attend the canteen called ‘Los Recuerdos de Ella’ where he suffered an armed attack on Saturday night.

