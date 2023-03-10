On the banks of a river in the rural area of ​​Codazzi, Cesar, they found the lifeless body of Orlando Jose Fuentes Plazabetter known as ‘Monchito’, murdered with a firearm in events that are yet to be determined by the authorities.

Apparently, the 21-year-old was shot on the back of the head by the armed group calling itself the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC.

EL PILÓN learned that a sign was found on his body that said: “By rat AGC”.

The inhabitants who were passing through the sector known as El Pozón found the body and notified the Police at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The authorities indicated that they presume that the crime they did it the night before according to the information collected with the inhabitants.

Orlando José Fuentes lived in the Las Delicias neighborhood of the municipality. The investigation was assumed by the members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.