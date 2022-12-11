(Shah Alam News, 9th) Celebrate the 77th birthday with His Highness the Sultan of Selangor, Sarafuddin in the upcoming conferring ceremony, 104 people will be conferred.

The Sultan of Selangor celebrated his 77th birthday on the 11th of this month (Sunday) and will hold a ceremony.

Selangor State Secretary Dato Haris pointed out in a statement today that the Selangor state government issued a nomination form on June 16 and received a list of 2,535 applications, of which 999 applied for meritorious honors; 1,536 applied for Selangor Medals.

This time the recipients came from the royal family, government departments, business circles, culture and education, sports circles, etc. Among them, 2 were awarded the Dato’ Sri (SPMS) honor, 1 was awarded the Dato’ Sdia (SSIS) honor, 10 people were awarded the title of Dato (DPMS), and 11 people were awarded the title of “Datuk” or “Datin Paduka” (DSIS).

In addition to the above-mentioned senior honors, there are 80 others awarded Selangor Orders, including 19 each with SMS and SIS, 17 with AMS, 15 with AIS and 7 with BPC.