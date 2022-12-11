«The Bank of Italy does not depend on the banks. It is autonomous in its judgment, substantially independent but it is also independent by law, because it is constitutionally recognized in the context of the Treaty establishing the European Central Bank of the European system of central banks of which we are part”. Thus the governor of Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco, a guest today on Rebus on Rai3. «When it is said that the ECB thinks one thing and the Bank of Italy thinks another, it is wrong. I am one of the members of the Governing Board of the European Central Bank and therefore I share everything that the European Central Bank does, indeed I contribute”.

The Bank of Italy, continued Visco, “is a public bank, it has a small share of dividends that are given to participants but they have no influence either on monetary policy or on supervision or even on that fundamental activity that no one knows about which Bank of Italy is the maintenance of a payment system, the most efficient and best possible»