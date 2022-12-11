Home Business Bankitalia, Visco’s defense: “It doesn’t depend on the banks, those who say they don’t think like the ECB are wrong”
Business

Bankitalia, Visco’s defense: “It doesn’t depend on the banks, those who say they don’t think like the ECB are wrong”

by admin
Bankitalia, Visco’s defense: “It doesn’t depend on the banks, those who say they don’t think like the ECB are wrong”

«The Bank of Italy does not depend on the banks. It is autonomous in its judgment, substantially independent but it is also independent by law, because it is constitutionally recognized in the context of the Treaty establishing the European Central Bank of the European system of central banks of which we are part”. Thus the governor of Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco, a guest today on Rebus on Rai3. «When it is said that the ECB thinks one thing and the Bank of Italy thinks another, it is wrong. I am one of the members of the Governing Board of the European Central Bank and therefore I share everything that the European Central Bank does, indeed I contribute”.

The Bank of Italy, continued Visco, “is a public bank, it has a small share of dividends that are given to participants but they have no influence either on monetary policy or on supervision or even on that fundamental activity that no one knows about which Bank of Italy is the maintenance of a payment system, the most efficient and best possible»

See also  Superbonus, the government opens to an extension for the villas

You may also like

The latest storytelling challenge against customer indifference

Maneuver, Berlusconi gives up: “Increase in minimum pensions...

L Catterton (Lvmh) sells Pinarello super bikes

Bank of Italy, focus on small companies. Stalemate...

Eba: “More profitable banks but now the slowdown...

Butler (Wellington): “It’s time to be agile between...

Tencent rose 2% to hit a three-month high,...

Wang Junshou, Director of the Shanghai Banking and...

Li Dazhi, Vice President of the Hong Kong...

Ringgit rises slightly as dollar demand weakens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy