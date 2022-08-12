In Corso Italia, the restoration work on the frescoed facades was completed in the mid-nineteenth century. The project promoted by the Colussi family was followed by the Superintendency

CORTINA. The open-air painting that the Ghedina brothers decorated in the mid-nineteenth century has once again been revealed and which today, thanks to the intervention that has just ended, has regained vigor and chromatic vivacity. The building was born as an annex of the Aquila Nera hotel, as evidenced by the writing under the small balcony overlooking Corso Italia. The hotel was owned by Gaetano Ghedina, and his sons Luigi, Giuseppe and Angelo decided to treat it like the canvas of a painting, showing in it all their love for painting. On the facades there is a rich external decoration with allegorical images and genre scenes to represent the age of man and allegories of trade, arts, music and progress as well as illustrations relating to the cycle of life.

A single white portion is the exception, with its secret. It is said that the white panel was deliberately left free, usable by anyone wishing to challenge the talent of the Ghedina brothers in painting. Still no one has taken up the challenge. And so, in the fidelity of the representation and the state of conservation with which it has come down to us, the restoration intervention concerned not only the painted plasters but also the decorated ones, the stone elements of the bases and string courses, and the wooden ones. and metal of the balcony. The immense historical value of the house, previously languidly preserved in some points and therefore not legible in a unitary way between its fronts, has now been made uniform again, as agreed with the Superintendence of Fine Arts of Venice which followed the work . It is the respectful return to an ancient splendor that avoids the false and highlights the truth of an artifact that from 1800 reaffirms its presence to the present day. The Colussi family is also promoting the construction of a new underground car park in the station, with over 170 spaces autoAlessandra Segafreddo