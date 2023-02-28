The Spanish Police arrested four young people, three of them Colombians, who are accused of robbing homosexuals from their homes. Victims were numbed by chemical submission with powerful drugs.

As reported by sources of the investigation on Monday, the detainees made appointments with the victims through digital contact applications.

The three Colombians were intercepted last week at the Madrid airport when they were preparing to travel back to Colombia, while the other suspect was detained in Coruña, northwestern Spain.

The men are accused of the crimes of theft, fraud, documentary falsification, personal injuries and sexual assault with penetration.

However, the Colombians were provisionally released by order of two Madrid judges, something that is “incomprehensible” for the sources consulted by EFE, who highlight the “obvious” risk of flight.

Police investigators managed to clarify the facts in record time, since the gang had arrived in Madrid at the beginning of February and had purchased return tickets for the middle of the month.

The ‘modus operandi’ was similar in all cases. The person in charge of attending the meeting arranged at the victim’s residence previously made sure that she lived alone with applications such as Grindr or Tinder. Once there, she gave him various drugs that incapacitated his will; later, the criminals took advantage of it to steal money or valuables. Even, in one of her misdeeds, they would have raped a man.

Some sources pointed out that very dangerous drugs were used to commit these crimes, which if administered in high doses can cause death.