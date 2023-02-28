Home News In Freedom three Colombians accused of robbing homosexuals in Spain
News

In Freedom three Colombians accused of robbing homosexuals in Spain

by admin
In Freedom three Colombians accused of robbing homosexuals in Spain

The Spanish Police arrested four young people, three of them Colombians, who are accused of robbing homosexuals from their homes. Victims were numbed by chemical submission with powerful drugs.

As reported by sources of the investigation on Monday, the detainees made appointments with the victims through digital contact applications.

The three Colombians were intercepted last week at the Madrid airport when they were preparing to travel back to Colombia, while the other suspect was detained in Coruña, northwestern Spain.

The men are accused of the crimes of theft, fraud, documentary falsification, personal injuries and sexual assault with penetration.

However, the Colombians were provisionally released by order of two Madrid judges, something that is “incomprehensible” for the sources consulted by EFE, who highlight the “obvious” risk of flight.

Police investigators managed to clarify the facts in record time, since the gang had arrived in Madrid at the beginning of February and had purchased return tickets for the middle of the month.

The ‘modus operandi’ was similar in all cases. The person in charge of attending the meeting arranged at the victim’s residence previously made sure that she lived alone with applications such as Grindr or Tinder. Once there, she gave him various drugs that incapacitated his will; later, the criminals took advantage of it to steal money or valuables. Even, in one of her misdeeds, they would have raped a man.

Some sources pointed out that very dangerous drugs were used to commit these crimes, which if administered in high doses can cause death.

You may also like

I want to lose weight, where to start?

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Looking forward to taking...

Martin still 1st half a day from the...

Shigeru Miyamoto is convinced that Nintendo will remain...

Attention! This first of March there will be...

【Hot Topic】Shanwei BYD factory rumored to be disbanded/CCP...

Dear parents, let your children grow up. Letter

In January and February, sexual crimes in Huila...

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Fans against the...

Antarctic sea ice hit record lows

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy