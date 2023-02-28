Home Sports The Best Awards| Barça and Laporta congratulate Messi
The Best Awards| Barça and Laporta congratulate Messi

The Barcelona club and the president congratulated the Argentine through the networks

“The culés will always be proud that you are part of our history”, published Laporta

The Best gala did not produce the expected photo between Laporta and Messi, but The president congratulated the Argentine through the networks after the gala. No meeting between the two was made public before.

Laporta used his twitter account to refer to the Argentine legend. Congratulations, Leo Messi! A new and well-deserved recognition of a legendary career. The culés will always be proud that you form part of our history”, published Laporta.

The club, azulgrana, for its part, tweeted: “‘Congratulations Leo” with an image of the Argentine with the albiceleste shirt, the one used by the official Fifa World Cup account.

The Argentine took the award for best player awarded by FIFA in the male category. The second of his career. His great performance in the World Cup boosted the award after beating the other two finalists in the votes: the French Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema.

