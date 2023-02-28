The Barcelona club and the president congratulated the Argentine through the networks

“The culés will always be proud that you are part of our history”, published Laporta

The Best gala did not produce the expected photo between Laporta and Messi, but The president congratulated the Argentine through the networks after the gala. No meeting between the two was made public before.

Laporta used his twitter account to refer to the Argentine legend. Congratulations, Leo Messi! A new and well-deserved recognition of a legendary career. The culés will always be proud that you form part of our history”, published Laporta.

Congratulations Leo Messi! A new and well-deserved recognition of a legendary career. The Culers will always be proud that you are part of our history. https://t.co/FQn4ZTxfJh — Joan Laporta Estruch🎗 (@JoanLaportaFCB) February 27, 2023

The club, azulgrana, for its part, tweeted: “‘Congratulations Leo” with an image of the Argentine with the albiceleste shirt, the one used by the official Fifa World Cup account.

The Argentine took the award for best player awarded by FIFA in the male category. The second of his career. His great performance in the World Cup boosted the award after beating the other two finalists in the votes: the French Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema.