In Fvg the ‘Connect your holiday’ service is underway – News

Consult information on weather and environmental conditions from your smartphone in an easy and immediate way, simply by scanning a QR Code. This is made possible by “Connect your holiday”, an experimental service proposed by Arpa FVG in collaboration with PromoTurismoFVG to disseminate information in a capillary way environment for tourists and residents. Over the past few days, 10,000 postcards and 1,000 posters bearing the QR Codes dedicated to weather forecasts and bathing water quality have been distributed in the accommodation facilities of the regional coastal strip and in the PromoTurismoFVG infopoints in the localities concerned.





“The dissemination of environmental data to the population is one of the key elements of the Agency’s mission – comments Anna Lutman, director of Arpa Fvg-, and it is important to always identify and implement new ways to do so.





This initiative allows us to disseminate information relating to the weather and the quality of the marine waters not only to those who live there in Friuli Venezia Giulia, but also to all those who choose it to spend their holidays there”.





After this first test aimed at guests and tour operators on the coast, the “Connect your holiday” service will be enhanced in the autumn with new themes and new reference targets. The aim is to give all tour operators in the region the opportunity to download the QR Codes of interest from the Arpa FVG website and use them within their own structures to provide users and tourists with up-to-date information.



