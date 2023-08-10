The ex-Slavist celebrates his first trophy in Benfica! Pepe, the butcher, battled it out in a heated derby

Premiere like thunder. National defender David Jurásek won his first trophy in his competitive debut for Benfica Lisbon, his team beat Porto 2:0 in the traditional derby and thus became the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup. But the match between the long-time arch-rivals was not without emotional outpourings from the defeated team. In the end, Porto received two red cards, while Jurásek also got a nasty one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

