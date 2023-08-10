Home » Stefon Marbury with the Chinese and Soviet flags | Sport
Stefon Marbury with the Chinese and Soviet flags | Sport

Stefon Marbury with the Chinese and Soviet flags | Sport

Stefon Marbury has found his home in China and is not going back to America anytime soon! They called him from the NBA, but he wasn’t interested.

Source: Tweet/Carl Zha

Stefon Marbery was a high school sensation, the fourth pick on an incredibly strong NBA in the 1996 draft where Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, Kobe Bryant, Antoine Walker, Sharif Abdul-Rahim, Marcus Camby, Peđa Stojakovic, Steve Nash, Jermaine O’Neal and Derek Fisher appeared, but he became a real legend in China!

After the point guard from Brooklyn played with great success for three years in Minnesota, two in the Nets, three in Phoenix, five years in the New York Knicks and then in Boston when everyone predicted the end of his career, he became a legend. He went to China where he became perhaps the most recognizable face of the league, the MVP, a three-time All Star and the player who will bring the Beijing Ducks three titles, two of them in a row in 2014 and 2015.

And now he is in China, and on the Chinese social network Weibo he has a huge number of followers. Now he caused thousands and thousands of comments when he took a picture in front of the Chinese flag of the Soviet Union! See what it looked like:

The two-time NBA All-Star, a player with 19.3 points and 7.6 points on average in a long and successful NBA career, still found a home in China. He is now the coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters there since 2019, so practically since 2010 he has been in China non-stop. There were also offers to return to the NBA, but when a statue was erected to him in Beijing – there was no doubt whether he would stay in China!

“It was a very challenging year and everything that happened erased those difficult moments. The Houston Rockets wanted to bring me back in 2015, but I don’t think the Beijing fans wanted me to leave. After we won the championship and after they made me statue, it didn’t make sense to leave. The people who helped me do so much for myself, to rebuild my spirit and soul. They allowed me to move forward in life, to realize that life is not just about basketball. This is home for me. My museum is 5 kilometers from Tjenamen square“, Marberi told on one occasion.

