Checked at the Tolmezzo bus station: prohibited medicines and a knife appear. So the local police officers of the Mountain Community of Carnia filed a complaint against a 25-year-old young man.

Stopped in the course of the ordinary control activities of sensitive places, to protect urban safety, the boy immediately showed an unusual nervousness towards the agents such as to push them to carry out a thorough inspection of the backpack and personal effects.

Several loose drug tablets were found, including Rivotril, a potent benzodiazepine, and Subutex or Soboxone, containing the active ingredient Buprenorphine, a laboratory chemical opioid.

Asked about the reason that legitimized the possession of the pills, the young man was unable to produce supporting medical documentation and therefore, in order to avoid possible abuse, everything was seized. Illicit use of Buprenorphine induces addiction and consequent severe withdrawal crises, with painful symptoms much more intense and persistent than that of heroin.

During the checks, a knife was also found, hidden inside the backpack, for which the young man did not give valid justification: it was therefore referred to the judicial authority for abusive port and to the prefectoral authority for detention, aimed at the consumption of narcotic substances.