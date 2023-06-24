In June, the highest temperature at 46 weather stations broke through the historical extreme value in Beijing and reached 40°C for two consecutive days

Original title: The highest temperature at 46 weather stations in June broke through historical extremes

Over the past few days, the capital has continued to experience high temperatures. In Huaxi Wukesong Business District, “Fountain Playing” has become the favorite of children in the summer heat.Special photographer Pang Zhengzheng

According to Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 23 (Reporter Huang Yao) In the past few days, the high temperature in North China and Huanghuai area has developed rapidly, and high temperature weather above 40 ℃ has appeared in many places.

Monitoring shows that on the 22nd, high-temperature weather of 35°C to 39°C occurred in parts of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Shandong, central and northern Henan, northern Anhui, northern Jiangsu, western Inner Mongolia, eastern Xinjiang, and the southern Xinjiang Basin. , Northwest China and other places locally reached 40°C to 41.8°C.

It is expected that from the 23rd to the 24th, the high temperature weather in North China, Huanghuai and other places will continue. On the 25th, the high temperature range in the Huanghuai area will shrink, and the high temperature area will expand to the northeast. After a short interval, from the 27th to the 30th, high temperature weather will appear again in the eastern part of North China and most of the Huanghuai River.

According to Zhang Fanghua, chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory, the recent high temperature weather is mainly caused by strong warm air masses in North China, Huanghuai and other places, and the influence lasts for a long time. Promote warming. In addition, during the summer solstice, the days are longer and the sun shines for a long time. In addition, the air humidity in North China, Huanghuai and other places is low and the weather is dry, which is conducive to rising temperature and maintaining high temperature.

Statistics show that since June this year (as of the 22nd), a total of 183 national weather stations across the country have broken through the monthly extremes in daily maximum temperature, and 46 stations have broken through the historical extremes. The number of high temperature days in North China is 6.4 days, which is 3.1 days more than the same period of normal years (3.3 days), and is the fifth most in history since 1961, second only to 1972, 1968, 2005, and 2022.

News from our newspaper (Reporter Luo Qianwen) Yesterday afternoon, the highest temperature at the Southern Suburb Observatory, which represents the temperature in Beijing, reached 40°C again. This is the first time since the Nanjiao Observatory was built in 1951 that the high temperature weather has reached 40 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days. In addition, the temperature in Changping, Beijing reached 40°C again yesterday, which was the first time in the history of observation that the temperature rose to 40°C for three consecutive days.

Zhang Yingxin, chief forecaster of the Municipal Meteorological Observatory, said that as of 16:00 yesterday, the highest temperature at the Southern Suburb Observatory was 40.3°C, and 367 of the city’s 556 meteorological monitoring stations had a maximum temperature of 39°C or above, accounting for more than 65%. The highest temperature at the monitoring station reached 40°C and above, accounting for more than 40%. “This is the first time since the observatory was built (1951) that there have been two consecutive days of high temperature weather exceeding 40°C.”

Zhang Yingxin introduced that the high temperature was strong and lasted for a long time. The main reasons are as follows: First, since the 21st, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has been controlled by warm air masses, which are relatively strong and last for a long time. Second, under the control of the high-pressure ridge, the sky is clear and less cloudy, without cloud cover, and the radiation warming is more powerful, which promotes the warming; third, it has just entered the summer solstice solar term, the longest day, long-term sunshine is conducive to the emergence of high temperature Fourth, the air humidity is small, and the dry weather is also conducive to rising temperatures.

