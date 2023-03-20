The National Institute of Health, in epidemiological week 10, which runs from March 5 to 11, 2023, reported that mortality from respiratory infection increased in the department of La Guajira compared to the same date of the previous year. The victims have been children from 1 to 5 years old.

The entity indicated that the observed increase was measured with the previous year and 2016, ranking second in the country, preceded by Risaralda and followed by Antioquia. Likewise, the health authorities warn that this disease is worsening due to health issues, remembering that in La Guajira access to drinking water is still limited, even indigenous communities do not even have the infrastructure to have the vital liquid.

In relation to the department of Cesar, the Departmental Health Secretariat indicated that this disease has decreased in contagion and death of children from 1 to 5 years of age, by 28.3%, compared to the previous year.

They highlighted that medical consultations in January and February for Acute Respiratory Infection were a total of 9,979 and the figures indicate that 93% of these were through external consultations and emergencies; 6.53% were referred to hospitalizations in the general ward and 0.18% were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, ICU.

“Although in children under five years of age, 95% of the cases of the virus have a good prognosis, in the remaining 5% the patient may suffer from otitis, sinusitis and pneumonia, hence the importance of preventing both infections and contagions, especially in minors of school age. It is precisely in the classrooms and homes where these infections spreadGiron added.

Among the recommendations to avoid contagion, it is important to: maintain the vaccination schedule for children; hand washing with soap and water; avoid contact with people who have the flu and cough; keep homes clean, lit and ventilated; avoid sudden temperature changes; and maintain lactation in children under six months.