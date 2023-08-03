In La Virginia the doors of the Good Samaritan were reopened

El Hogar el Buen Samaritano in the municipality of La Virginia, is a foundation that cares for 20 older adults in vulnerable conditions, which was adequated in its entirety with participatory budget resources and the Risaralda Governor’s Office, in order to provide them with a decent home for the grandparents who live there.

Lina Marín, coordinator of the foundation, explains that the project was chosen in 2015 and it was about making structural improvements, however, due to technical failures in the building, it had to be demolished in its entirety and only until 2023 was it achieved. terminate, after more resources were adequate from the Departmental Administration.

The home provides nursing, clothing and accommodation services to the grandparents residing at the headquarters and also provides food to other older adults who live in the municipality and who do not have the resources to support themselves.

José Cardona Giraldo, a beneficiary of this foundation, expressed his satisfaction with this new structure by saying “We feel very happy to be in this new house, we all have the right to a decent home and this is what we have now, in addition to the treatment they give us here, they make us feel loved and part of the family.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

