Inter Miami beat Orlando 3-1 for the 2023 Leagues Cup – Daily The Page

Lionel Messi’s party in Miami continues. Inter Miami qualified for the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023 this Wednesday by beating Orlando City 3-1, in the first Florida derby for the Argentine star, who scored his second consecutive double.

From goal to goal – he already has five in three games-, Messi has already become the undisputed idol of fans who now dream of winning this tournament played by teams from the MLS (United States and Canada) and the Mexican league.

The game started in the best way for Inter Miami. Sergio Busquets commanded in midfield, the team played patiently and the only thing missing was for Messi to come into play more.

The Flea was not long in appearing. In the 6th minute, Robert Taylor received the ball from the left, faced the opposite side, accelerated towards the center and saw Messi uncheck in the area. The winger gave a brilliant, chopped pass over the defense, which the Argentine captain finished off into the net.

The 20,000 spectators at the DRV PNK in Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami, were already rubbing their hands at another possible display of their star. It seemed a matter of time before Inter’s second goal would arrive, when Orlando City, deprived of balls until now, equalized in an isolated play.

Uruguayan midfielder César Araújo scored from a low shot after goalkeeper Drake Callender parried a fine shot from Colombian Iván Angulo.

Orlando’s goal upset Inter’s game, which for a few minutes multiplied bad passes and turnovers, including Messi. The number 10, frustrated by the marking of his rivals, earned his first yellow card in the United States with a push on an opponent.

After protesting several rival entries, Rosario’s genius returned to focus on the game and was about to put his team ahead again with two clear chances before the break.

Inter’s second goal came just after the interval. The referee punished with a penalty a slight grab by defender Antonio Carlos to Josef Martínez in the area. The Venezuelan forward transformed it without trembling.

This time Orlando, trained by the Colombian Óscar Pareja, did not raise his head again. In front, Busquets and Messi controlled the game, and received the reinforcement of Jordi Alba.

The Spanish left-back, briefly introduced before the game, barely had a chance to shine, but his association with his former Barcelona teammates is promising.

The victory already seemed clear for Inter Miami, but Messi was in charge of avoiding scares. After a good collective move, Josef Martínez received in the area, raised his head and left the Argentine star alone before the rival goalkeeper. La Pulga did not miss with the right hand and sealed another good game to increase his winning streak in Florida. Three out of three.

With this Wednesday’s victory, Inter advances in a competition that offers Messi an early opportunity to fight for his first club title outside of European football.

This summer competition provides three tickets for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, the access route to the Club World Cup, and looks like a more promising option than MLS, where Inter is last classified, has 11 games without winning and has a long way to go to reach the playoffs.