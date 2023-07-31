In Medellín they launch a pilot plan to teach older adults to use cell phones

Teachers and students of the Digital Communication career of the Grancolombiano Polytechnic together with the Medellín Mayor’s Office will educate more than 120 older adults in digital tools that improve their quality of life with the help of their cell phone, all with the purpose of contributing in a more effective way to the development of their daily activities.

Previously an investigation was carried out in which older adults expressed the need to improve their skills in the digital fieldsome expressed their desire to be accompanied in this learning process, because sometimes family members do not have time to explain to them.

Also read: Colombia Mayor Subsidy: This is how you can make withdrawals

“I always have to go to my niece and my son when I have problems with the use of the cell phone, I want to appropriate everything that my mobile phone services offer: order management, taxi, food, among others” says Olga Lucia Cortes, a resident of Barrio Los Colores.

After the summons called “Medellin Throbs” the Grancolombiano Polytechnic, Medellín Headquarters, ranked first with the project “Senior’s App” whose purpose is to contribute to the reduction of the digital gap between young people and older adults, promoting an intergenerational encounter. The proposal is led by the Gutenberg and Prometeo research seedbeds belonging to the Digital Communication program.

The ‘grandparents’ will learn about managing social networks, identifying fake news and improving safety in the use of mobile devices to avoid being scammed. They will also be trained in the different Health and related Apps so that they can request medical appointments and avoid long lines. In addition, they will receive information from Apps for means of transportation, addresses, among other basic cell phone uses.

The trick for grandparents to fall in love with a smartphone

As usual, some seniors, including parents themselves, find it difficult to use smartphones. If you are thinking of giving away a smartphone but you are afraid that they will not know how to use it, this trick will be the ideal one for them to fall in love with technology.

KIENYKE.COM gives you a series of tips to adapt a smartphone in such a way that it is easy to use, practical and pleasant for those who are not very fond of technological devices. The first thing to keep in mind is that some phones have simplified screens with the necessary options that every user expects from a cell phone. To activate this option, in AndroidHas to go to Settings, Display, Screen Styles and select simple view.

In case you can’t find this option on your smartphone there are a large number of applications which will help you to configure the screen in the best way. The applications fulfill the function of simplicity. This is beneficial for both the elderly and children.

In addition: Alianza Mayor asks the Government to include older adults in the Development Plan

The graphics, buttons and typography are larger, perfect for proper reading without the need to strain your eyes. It also allows you to make quick calls with just two taps. In some cases it can be done from the main screen without any problem. Many of these are free and you won’t have to invest any extra money.

KIENYKE.COM recommends the following applications that can meet the need: Big Launcher, Action Launcher, Apex Launcher. However, there is a list of apps that you can also choose according to your preference. They all have a different design but the function remains the same. It all depends on the tastes of the user.

Atom Launcher

Help Launcher

EverythingMe Launcher

Evie Launcher

Launcher 8

LawnChair Launcher

Lightning Launcher

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

