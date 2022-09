“Let’s become cashless”: Baunilla, a patisserie chain that has four stores in Milan (in piazza Alvar Aalto, corso Italia, corso Garibaldi and via Broletto) and will open two more by the end of the year, announced the carried out on all its social channels. For a few days now it has been possible to make payments exclusively by credit cards, debit cards and Satispay for any purchase in all their premises, from croissants to coffee, from cakes to pastries.