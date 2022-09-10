Home Sports Tennis, Us Open: the Spaniard Alcaraz beats Tiafoe and flies to the final
Tennis, Us Open: the Spaniard Alcaraz beats Tiafoe and flies to the final

The Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, number 4 in the world ranking, beats the American Frances Tiafoe, number 26, at the US Open tennis in New York and flies to the final. Alcaraz, 19, won in five sets with the result of 6-7 (6-8) / 6-3 / 6-1 / 6-7 (5-7) / 6-3, in 4 hours and 18 minutes .

The Spaniard is the youngest finalist of the tournament since 1990, when at 19 it was the turn of the American Pete Sampras, who then lost the final. On Sunday Alcaraz will face in the final the Norwegian Casper Ruud, number 7 of the ranking, who in the other semifinal, played in the afternoon, beat the Russian Karen Khachanov.

