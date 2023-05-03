Home » In motion against a van in Cagliari, a carabiniere died – Sardinia
He was 28 years old and was in service with the IX Battalion

Fatal road accident in Cagliari. The victim is a 28-year-old motorcyclist, a carabiniere serving in the 9th Battalion, originally from Palermo. The young man was traveling along viale Monastir on his Yamaha, next to him there was another centaur, when, for reasons not yet ascertained, he collided with a Ford Transit van.

In the violent impact, the soldier was thrown from the two wheels and after a flight of a few meters he ended up on the asphalt. The driver of the van immediately stopped to help him. In a few minutes, the carabinieri, the municipal police officers, who are taking care of the findings, and a 118 ambulance arrived on the spot. The doctors tried for a long time to revive the young man, but there was no help for him. been nothing to do. Traffic in the area has been severely slowed down.

