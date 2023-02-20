Mourning in the world of health in Marsala and Palermo: Dr. Emanuela Tumbarello has died. She was born in Marsala, she was 49 years old and was the medical director of anesthesia and resuscitation at the Civic hospital. She leaves behind two children.

For years she had lived and worked in the capital where she had graduated from university with honors and where she had then specialized in her sector.

Well known and appreciated not only for her professionalism but also for her great humanity: she had also received a letter of commendation from the Ministry of Health for an operation that had saved the life of a two-year-old girl from Burkina Faso, arrived in very critical conditions in Lampedusa, together with her mother.

Desperation among colleagues for the sudden disappearance. Among the first to express condolences, posting a photo on Facebook, is Dr. Giovanni Geloso: «Today the Civico and CPR company loses a great professional, Dr. Emanuela Tumbarello. Your smile is seen even with the mask. In this photo we saved a girl. Have a good trip Emanuela rest in peace we all love you ». «There are no words but so much sadness… I will always keep you in my heart… may God hug you soon. Safe travels my darling», wrote Marianna Esposito. And again, Yadira Man Torrente remembers her as a «beautiful person, I have in mind her voice and her sweet words that she told me the last time we met. Have a good trip”.

«My God, what terrible news – writes Giorgio Caldarella – I don’t want to believe it, it was a marvel, a woman who brought joy that did not go unnoticed. A great doctor and an overwhelming person. I’m sorry. Have a nice trip Emanuela ».