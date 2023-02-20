During the past weekend, Jorge Robledo and Sergio Fajardo launched their new political party called Dignity and Commitment. In the middle of the process, both politicians have been speaking before the national press about what is coming for both of them and their project. In an interview given to the FM this Monday morning, Fajardo, among other things, revealed that being mayor of Bogotá is something he is not interested in.

“Being mayor of Bogotá does not attract me, even though I am living in this city,” the former president of the capital of the Antioquia department began by saying. According to him, Bogotá, which currently has Claudia López as its president, needs immediate action.

“The construction of civic culture, which was the mark left by Antanas Mockus, which was a break in the politics of Bogotá and Colombia. Bogotá, which is a home for all people, is the city of opportunities and today is a city of every man for himself,” he commented after stating that Bogotá has had a negative change.

This is not the first time that Fajardo refers to the issue in a similar way. In January of this year, in an interview with Blu Radio, he commented that he would not be responsible for the part of him aspiring to this position. “No, I’m not going to jump into anything. It has been mentioned that I am thinking of being a candidate for mayor of Bogotá and I am not a candidate nor will I be a candidate, I would not be responsible”, Fajardo pointed out in his conversation with that station.

“I don’t want to be mayor of Bogotá, I don’t consider it responsible because you have to know every square meter, be integrated into all the issues of a city. It is a project of total closeness and at this moment I do not have that; It would be irresponsible to pretend to be a candidate, ”he emphasized.

For that same month, he commented that his meeting with Jorge Robledo was created in order to generate a change in traditional Colombian politics. She said that Robledo had never been his political friend, but that things changed around 2017, when his paths ended up coming together. In his talk with La FM, he said that this union will result in what will be the third political force in Colombia.

“Colombia has to change and it has to be a different change. And that is the objective we have, ”he said, revealing that they will be participating in the 2023 and 2026 elections onwards. It is noteworthy that the movement was born from the union of Dignity, a movement led by former Senator Jorge Robledo, and Compromiso Ciudadano, a movement led by Sergio Fajardo.

According to what Robledo commented, this Monday morning, in an interview with Blu Radio, the decision to merge his project with Fajardo’s arises from the disagreements that both feel regarding the administration of Colombian President Gustavo Petro. He said that the change that Paco Histórico had promised was not being evidenced in clear results.

“It is evident that the country that Gustavo Petro received on August 7, is a country in terrible conditions, of immense corruption, politicking, clientelism and, in addition, poverty; but we do not see that it is changing it in the sense that it should (…) One says, what change are they talking about, ”he commented.

“We are the third political force that Colombia needs, because this country was polarized in that you had to be either a Petrista or an Uribista, because here there is a different option, a third position in the face of national problems,” he added in his speech before the station ex-senator Robledo. He stressed that the country ended up being governed by the “same men and women.” with Infobae

Related