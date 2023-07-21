In Mykolaiv Oblast, fires on mined fields – photo

Minefields are burning in the Mykolaiv Oblast, which is shelled almost daily by the Russian occupiers.

The cause may be heat, careless handling of fire or even deliberate arson. The situation, which is already extremely dangerous, is further complicated by the fact that the territory is mined. Ammunition is being detonated, the State Emergency Service reported.

“There is a detonation, I’m worried about the personnel. We are leaving, we are people, we can blow ourselves up on these shells. Therefore, we take the fire upon ourselves, protecting fields with wheat, flax, and sunflower.” – says the message of the firefighters.

Sometimes the fires become so large that rescuers have to ask farmers for help.

Recently, fires covered almost 42 hectares. The fire reached the houses in the villages. In order to tame it, they involved residents who have tractors.

In general, more than 700 fires broke out in the open area in Mykolaiv Oblast alone since the beginning of the year.

“We call on everyone to be conscious and careful. Remember the danger in de-occupied territories, do not provoke fires in ecosystems. They are difficult to extinguish and pose a threat to firefighters who extinguish fires.”— the rescuers addressed the people.

Earlier we reported on the fire in the Kyiv region.

4

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

