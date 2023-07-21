Spain lights up the night in Wellington with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica in the World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spain broke Costa Rica’s resistance with three goals in four minutes in a lopsided first half and set the stage for a resounding 3-0 victory on Friday, as well as warning World Cup rivals New Zealand and Australia.

Speculations about a possible weakening of Spain due to injuries were wrong. The Spaniards went into the break with more than 80% of possession, 12 corners and 15 shots on goal that made them forget any concern about casualties. That the game displayed in the second half did not match that of the first was not cause for alarm either.

Spain kicked off their World Cup campaign with an attention-grabbing performance that enlivened a cold winter night in Wellington.

Alexis Putellas, winner of two Ballon d’Ors, started on the bench. She took the field at 77 minutes and was applauded after her long fight against injuries.

Although they attacked relentlessly, Spain needed 22 minutes to open the scoring thanks to an own goal. Aitana Bonmati cut Valeria del Campo from the left who, trying to clear the ball, slipped it into her goal.

Bonmati retaliated by scoring a minute later with a powerful low shot from the edge of the box. Two minutes later, Esther Gonzalez rounded off the score for the Spanish with the third goal. The penalty shot by Jennifer Hermoso at minute 32, which was saved by Daniela Solera, did not matter.

