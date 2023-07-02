In New York the last stage of the mission to the USA: good results — Companies

From the Via Emilia to New Yorka fundamental city for the industrial chains and the Emilia-Romagna Data Valley, home to an increasingly strong innovation and startup ecosystem. Second most advanced area from the point of view of digital and high technology after California, already the subject of important institutional, cultural and food and wine events promoted by the Region.

A commitment to strengthen the international positioning of the Emilia-Romagna system at the center of the meeting that the president of the Region, Stefano Bonaccinihad with the mayor of New York, Eric Leroy Adamslast appointment of the institutional mission of the Region in the US metropolis which is drawing to a close.

The bridge with the USA

After face to face with David BrielDeputy Minister of Development and International Affairs of the Pennsylvaniaa new opportunity to strengthen the bridge to the US, second destination country for Emilia-Romagna exports after Germany (but first non-EU country) for a value of 10.5 billion euros, up by 31.2% on 2021 and 60.4% on 2019. And an interchange with a positive trade balance of 9 billion euros ( data 2022). As well as the main investing country in Emilia-Romagna with over 220 companies with global reference shareholders based in the USA for an aggregate turnover of approximately 8.3 billion euros and over 20 thousand employees.

“We want to consolidate relations with this area of ​​the world– he underlines Bonaccini -. And I thank the mayor of New York for this further opportunity for discussion, very useful for taking stock of common projects and initiatives, starting from research and the transfer of knowledge, an issue on which Emilia-Romagna, European Data Valley, has what it takes to compete globally. Strengthened by the structural collaboration between the production system and the University, le regional networks of Technopolesdell’High technology and ofHigh formationin addition to the cluster active in all major sectors. And in which we want to continue investing to promote fair and sustainable development, capable of creating good jobs and attracting prepared young people, as well as retaining our own, after the approval of the regional law on the attraction, permanence and enhancement of highly specialized talent , one in a kind”.

Relations with New York

Relations between Emilia-Romagna and New York have been going on for some years now. Just remember the’Italian Accademic Centerthe space promoted by the University of Bologna together with the La Sapienza University of Rome and the Federico II University of Naples at Cornell Tech, an appendix of the Cornell University on Roosevelt Island, in the heart of New York, to support the development of innovative start-ups and the encounter between the world of research and businesses.

A way of doing together which Bonaccini illustrated to Mayor Adams some points of Emilia-Romagna excellence such as Muner, la Motor Vehicle University of Emilia-Romagnaborn in 2017 on the impulse of the Region, which brings together all the biggest motor brands in the world of Emilia-Romagna Motor Valley and the four regional universities: Bologna, Modena and Reggio Emilia, Parma, Ferrara. An initiative which will be followed by another project promoted by the Region as FoodERthe higher education pole of the Food Valley which has one of its privileged commercial outlets in the United States, not surprisingly the destination of the agri-food promotion program MadeinER-USA 2022-2023which this year saw the participation in the Fancy Food Festival of New York, the leading quality food fair in North America, by 13 Protection consortia and about thirty manufacturing companies.

The meeting with the Italian community

On the last day of the mission led by the president Bonaccini with the participation of the Councilor for Agriculture, Alessio Mammithe meeting with the Consul General of Italy, Fabrizio Di Micheleand the director Antonino La Spina.

And with the Italian community in New York. An audience of entrepreneurs, researchers, members of National Italian American Foundation (Niaf)the reference point association of the Italian-American community, which has chosen Emilia-Romagna as Region of Honor 2023. Among the initiatives, the traditional Gala in Washington on 14 October will be attended by Bonaccini himself. An appointment awaited by exponents of the political, cultural and financial world, to which the President of the United States is invited.

The Emilia-Romagna food and wine tradition – the basket of 44 PDO and PGI productsthe excellence and quality of raw materials, tradition meeting innovation – still at the center of an initiative at Eataly New York Flatironon the occasion of the launch of the promotion month dedicated to Made in Emilia-Romagna, with the participation of the starred chef Massimo Bottura.

Relations between Emilia-Romagna and the USA

Big data and artificial intelligence, automotive and advanced mechanics, biomedical, life sciences, agri-food. In the previous legislature, Emilia-Romagna activated two main axes of collaboration towards the United States: the one towards New York and the one towards Silicon Valley, San Francisco and California. In Silicon Valley, in particular since 2015, a garrison of Art-ER to support and guide regional startups in their internationalization process and fundraising.

A commitment that in this legislature has gradually extended to North America and the East Coast: Boston, Washington, Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania, but also Houston and Texas, the heart of the space economy.

