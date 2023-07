Patera has been overseas since 2017 when the Golden Knights drafted him in the 6th round. Three years later, he signed a three-year rookie contract, but he only made his first two starts in the NHL last season. He spent most of the last year of Canadian-American competition in the lower AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights.

In the successful NHL playoffs, Patera played the role of the three behind Adin Hill and Jonathan Quick.

