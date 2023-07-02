New car reliability analysis 2023 finally published by Jd Power, problems and breakdowns are on the rise

Here are the brands most attentive to the needs of the market that stand out for their perceived quality and reliability by its customers. According to the survey conducted by JD Power, Alfa Romeo took first place in the ranking of the best premium brands for the least number of problems encountered by owners in the first months of use, but all the rankings of JD Power, including those of “mass market” cars.

L’analysis at JD Power involved customers of new vehicles, interviewing them three months after purchase and monitoring any problems on a sample of 100 vehicles (PP100) to evaluate their performance. Below are all the details of the survey and the other brands that stood out positively or negatively:

Most reliable cars, the new 2023 ranking by JD Power Most frequent car problems and breakdowns for JD Power

Most reliable cars, the new 2023 ranking by JD Power

The analysis conducted by JD Power highlights the brands that have recorded the most constant improvement in terms of quality. Maserati takes first place with an improvement of 73 PP100, followed by Alfa Romeo with an improvement of 68 PP100 e Ram with an improvement of 45 PP100.

In the overall standings, they stand out Dodge with the highest score ever for quality (140 PP100), Ram as the best in the mass market (141 PP100) and Alfa Romeo as the leader in the premium car segment in terms of quality (143 PP100).

General Motors receives the most awards for car models, while Chevrolet is Kia receive the most honors per segment. Toyota Motor Corporation’s Tahara Lexus Plant, responsible for the production of Lexus IS, Lexus LS and Lexus NX, receives Platinum Plant Quality Award for freedom from design issues.

Alfa Romeo has made important progress to return to being a sportsmanship symbol in the United States. The JD Power US Initial Quality Study 2023 survey report confirms an increase in complaints from customers in the automotive industry, but also an improvement in several brands, including Alfa Romeo. The U.S. Car Quality Study, conducted from February to May 2023, is based on responses from 93,380 buyers and lessees of new 2023 model year vehicles.

The ranking was created considering the answers given by consumers to 223 questions divided into 9 categories: infotainment, features, controls and displays, exterior, driver assistance, interior, powertrain, seats, driving experience and climate control.

The study was designed to provide automakers with useful information to identify customer problems and needs in order to improve vehicle quality. The score, referred to as PP100 in other JD Power surveys, represents the number of problems per 100 vehicles sold. Therefore, a lower score indicates a higher quality perceived by customers.

The best “generalist” cars according to the scores of JD Power

As much as the so-called generalist cars, or mass marketing, are advancing the Japanese manufacturers, who can boast of the high quality and reliability of their cars, even surpassing car brands, often much more sold.

The general ranking, therefore, is as follows:

1) Mitsubishi

2) Mazda

3) Subaru

4) Mini

5) Chevrolet

6) GMC

7) Nissan

8) Honda

9) Toyota

10) Volkswagen

11) Be

12) Ford

13) Ram

14) Jeep

15) Hyundai

The best premium brands according to JD Power

Moving on to the so-called premium or high-level car brands, Lexus dominates both the general classification and that of the SUVs, while, as we have already written, Alfa Romeo grows in score and level.

The best premium brands, according to the satisfaction expressed by the interviewees, are therefore, in the overall ranking:

1) Lexus

2) Porsche

3) Infiniti

4) Bmw

5) Acura

6) Volvo

7) Cadillac

8) Audi

9) Mercedes

10) Genesis

Top car breakdowns and problems for JD Power

According to the answers provided by the car owners interviewed for this new research, an average decrease in the driving experience issues, but an increase in problems related to on-board safety and comfort technologies. The largest increase is associated with problems with functions, controls and displays (+3.2 PP100), followed by infotainment (+2.3 PP100). Below is a summary of the main problems encountered:

Door handles: Seven of the ten most problematic models are electric vehicles; Safety Systems: Driver assistance problems experienced by owners increased by 1.8 PP100. In particular, the Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keeping Assistance recorded 7.2 PP100, followed by the Forward Collision Warning/Automatic Emergency Brake with 5.0 PP100; Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS): Record 29.6 PP100, excluding mirroring systems for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay; Smartphone wireless charging: Experience a 1.1 PP100 increase. These findings highlight the importance of monitoring and addressing i technological problems that affect on-board safety and comfort in current vehicles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

