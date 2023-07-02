Rome, skeleton in a park. Citizens: “Corpses like garbage bags”

The yellow of Rome, the skeleton of a woman found in a drainage ditch of a park. The inhabitants have been protesting for years: “And we are close to the center of Rome”

We are at the park in via Ettore Fieramosca 114 in Rome. In these hours an excavator, in cleaning the land owned by the Municipality, pulls out a skeleton that was inside a drain. The body, which would appear to be a girl in her 30s, still had a necklace around her neck. Almost all surprised in horror but not the inhabitants of the area explaining ad Affaritaliani how that context is symbolically the synthesis of degradation of who administers our society and how this creates the social disaster in which they have to live.

Vincenzo Petrone, you live close to the park. You citizens are angry…



Petrone and the inhabitants of the neighborhood with the mayor Gualtieri.

The entrance to the Fieramosca park

“We inhabitants of the neighborhood are indignant with the current public administration of Rome and the previous ones. And consider that that park is padlocked. Not only was it abandoned but no one checked that there were cracks in the access network to the park. We have come to the point that it is normal to find a corpse under the house, which has become a skeleton, thrown into a drainage ditch, as if it were a bag of ordinary rubbish”.

Explain to us…

“We have been protesting for years. The park is a compensation work of the State Railways, near which they built the high-speed rails. The work has been finished for over 10 years but has never been formally delivered to the Municipality due to a technicality”.

What quibble?

“Because in Rome at that time there were about eighty compensation works and it seems that the protocol provided for them to be delivered all together. At least we were told this, as a justification, when we protested the abandonment of the area and the park. The delivery did not take place, as logic would have it, even if the work was finished. 80% of the other clearing works in the city being unfinished”

Was the Municipality justified in this way for the lack of interventions?

“Yes, we were told by the leaders of the Municipality of the time”

Qwindy?

“If the Municipality did not receive the delivery, it could not make the tender to entrust the park to a manager who probably would have made it into a nice sports park since there were soccer fields and sports fields already finished”

So you’re not surprised that find could have happened as well?

“If that’s the scenario, with the degradation of the area, nothing surprises us. There is a moral responsibility of those who have not opened that place because perhaps a body in those conditions could have been avoided. You are 800 meters from the center of Rome, not in the famous degraded suburbs”

Understand

“We don’t know the cause of that death. But if you are there for everyone to see, in a lively place, an event like this is very unlikely to happen, including possible violence, if there has been violence. Instead in such a place you are sure to go unpunished. Then there are other absurd things”

Which?

“I’ve been wondering for some time: why did the Municipality or the Railways, knowing that there was no competition for assignment, plant trees and flowers in the park for thousands of euros which obviously died without care? I have photos of the roses and pines and other plants, with the receipts still attached. A torchlight vigil was organized in the area for 4 July at 8.30 pm, as a moment of recollection to remember this woman found lifeless because of so many things we really don’t understand the meaning “

Other things?

“Yes, in front of this park, during the works, the largest tannery of ancient Rome was found. A unique thing in the world. Where have you been? Was it buried or taken elsewhere? It could have been an attractive tourist pole of great importance for the neighbourhood, a unique place in the world. Nothing is known about it. And I’ll tell you more, since no one picks up our voices, I’ll tell you”

Tell me…

“A few meters away there is another compensation work, which is the Casal Bertone market, where a very short stretch of via Collatina Antica was found which blocked the works, which were also 80% finished there. Today the absurdity is that the builder who was supposed to finish the work appealed to court and won and the Municipality will have to compensate him for damage to his image. So, rightly or wrongly, it’s not my job to judge, a work that would have cost 300,000 euros today will cost millions and millions of euros. Does all of this make sense?”

What will you say at the event?

“That if we don’t see the difference between a bag of trash and a human being we are all responsible. Politicians first but also us who no longer have the strength to be indignant about anything and accept this abandonment in our house, a few meters from the center of Rome! On the other hand, the road, via Fieramosca, will have been paved six, seven times in recent years! As if it was Monte Carlo. Asphalt and road strips I wonder what quality since after a year they are already ruined. And signage strips that fade after 24/48 hours. Are they made with invisible ink?”

I’ve seen pictures of guys trying to clean up the area…

“They were stopped. Everything must remain as it is. And even Raggi was a great disappointment because she had promised the opening of the park and the market with great pomp”.

