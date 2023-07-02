Murder in Belgrade | Info

One young man (31) was killed tonight, and another (27) was wounded in 2 Djordje Ognjanović Street in Belgrade.
Source: MONDO
The perpetrator is on the run. The Serbian police launched the action “Whirlwind”.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia announced tonight the action “Whirlwind” after the murder of a young man in 2 Djordje Ognjanovića Street in Belgrade.
The police are working to establish all the facts, including the suspect’s identity, reports RTRS.
One young man died from injuries sustained with a knife in Čukarica, while another was seriously wounded.
According to the media, the young man succumbed to the injuries he received as a result of four stab wounds.
(World)