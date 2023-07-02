Home » Murder in Belgrade | Info
One young man (31) was killed tonight, and another (27) was wounded in 2 Djordje Ognjanović Street in Belgrade.

Source: MONDO

The perpetrator is on the run. The Serbian police launched the action “Whirlwind”.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia announced tonight the action “Whirlwind” after the murder of a young man in 2 Djordje Ognjanovića Street in Belgrade.

The police are working to establish all the facts, including the suspect’s identity, reports RTRS.

One young man died from injuries sustained with a knife in Čukarica, while another was seriously wounded.

According to the media, the young man succumbed to the injuries he received as a result of four stab wounds.

