The new Genoa shirt for the return to A – Calcio comes from the sea

(ANSA) – GENOA, JULY 02 – A shirt born from the sea to celebrate the return to Serie A and the 130th birthday.

Genoa presented it at the Village Live Park of the Ocean Race in Genoa in front of over two thousand cheering fans.

The new Genoa “home” shirt coincides with the return as technical sponsor of Kappa, which returns to wear the colors of the oldest club in Italy after a divorce that lasted just one season. The presentation of the uniform, worn for the occasion by midfielder Morten Frendrup, however served the managing director Blazquez also to take stock of the club’s transfer market between arrivals and seasonal goals.

“We don’t have an official goal – said Blazquez -, but our commitment is to build a competitive team. If we finish seventh or fifteenth, I don’t know. I know that it’s important to do the best we can”.

And tomorrow the first new faces, the second goalkeeper Leali and the left winger Martin. “Tomorrow they’ll be in Genoa and they’ll be their first signings but I’m especially happy with having convinced Strootman to stay another year and it wasn’t easy – added Blazquez – as well as for Badelj. Two players who will give stability and continuity and will be able to teach DNA new faces from Genoa too. Forwards? We are working on 3/4 very interesting options but it takes time to close, I hope to be able to give some news in the next few weeks”.

